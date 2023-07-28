Costume Parade Plays Tribute to the ‘Spirit of the Masters’ 90th Anniversary 

Inspired by Pageant of the Masters’ first parade of living pictures in 1933, known then as the “Spirit of the Masters,” Laguna came alive again on Saturday, July 22, to celebrate 90 years of tableaux vivants with a parade to the Festival of Arts ground as a nod to where it all began.

Hundreds of art lovers of all ages dressed up as their favorite artwork or artist to take part in a sidewalk parade through downtown Laguna Beach. The parade ended at the Festival grounds for a celebration filled with contests, cash prizes, photo-ops, face painting, awards and more.

Volunteers, staff, artists and residents donned their best masterpieces, including re-creations of “Mona Lisa,” “The Starry Night,” “Blue Boy,” “Pinkie,” artists like Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, and even the entire Pageant cast of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

After setting off from Heisler Park Gazebo, the parade made stops near Main Beach, then traveled along the Forest Avenue Promenade, where onlookers and parade goers sang ‘happy birthday.’ Finally, the march made its way to city hall before ending at the Festival of Arts grounds.

“The Pageant Parade and Party truly encapsulated the spirit of camaraderie and artistic expression, uniting the local community and visitors alike,” said Marketing/PR Director Sharbie Higuchi, who dressed as artist Frida Kahlo. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all who contributed to making this event possible. A special thanks go to Laguna Beach City Staff, including cultural arts manager Siân Poeschl, arts program coordinator Mike McGregor, director of transit Michael Litschi, the police department and public works. Also, a huge thank you goes out to festival and pageant staff and our dedicated volunteers.”

Pageant of the Masters’ long-time director Diane (Dee) Challis Davy had the challenging task of judging the contest. Taking the first-place prize of $250 was a group representation of “Piet Mondrian” by Jessica Simrell, Loreelai Pohl and Jessica Mason. The second place prize of $100 was awarded to the portrayal of famed artist Vincent Van Gogh by Sue Siehmer, and the third place prize of $50 went to an interpretation of Leonardo da Vinci’s portrait “Lady with an Ermine” re-created by Rome Fiore.

In addition to celebrating the participants’ creativity, the event also recognized the contributions of the dedicated volunteers who have been instrumental in the pageant’s continued success over the decades. The long-time volunteers honored included Richard Cassiere (39 years, cast member in “The Last Supper”), Margot Clarke (29 years, makeup department), Sherri Driear-Martin (25 years, makeup department), Judy Flanders (30 years, makeup department), Elaine Fleisher (26 years, production runner), Bill Garrett (29 years, cast member in “The Last Supper”), Valerie Hill (34 years, cast member and makeup department), Doug Hood (25 years, cast patio announcer), Kathy Hood (26 years, costume department), Adelle Martinez (29 years, makeup department), Glen Reed (33 years, cast member in “The Last Supper”), Chris Reiser (26 years, cast member), Chuck Remley (25 years, cast member and makeup department), Joy Shirkani-Monson (32 years, cast member), Michael Ziegler (34 years, cast member). Pageant Director Challis Davy personally acknowledged the volunteers, whose passion, dedication and commitment have helped keep the pageant alive for ninety years.

Challis Davy received a surprise recognition award presented by Festival of Arts board president David Perry for her numerous contributions spanning over 40 years.

“Diane’s journey with the pageant began in 1976 when she volunteered as a cast member, appearing in ‘The Tea Party’ by Mary Cassatt. Since then, she has grown within the organization, starting in the costume department in 1980 and eventually becoming the pageant director in 1996. This marks her 27th season as director. Her artistic brilliance, innovation, and leadership have propelled the pageant to new heights, captivating art enthusiasts worldwide,” said Perry. A standing ovation followed the tribute.

Along with the parade, the 90th-anniversary celebration offered a variety of activities for attendees, including a photo booth with art-themed props, airbrush body art, interactive art displays, cookies and a live DJ.