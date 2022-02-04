Date set for Arnold Hano memorial service

A memorial service will be held for Village Laguna founder Arnold Hano on March 12 at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.

The program will be from 2 to 3 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow from 3 to 4 p.m.

Hano, a prolific baseball journalist and a 2013 Citizen of the Year who championed preserving Main Beach and the Village for more than 50 years, died Oct. 24, 2021.

Those wishing to pay tribute to Hano are invited to donate to the Laguna Beach Community Clinic at lbclinic.org, the Friendship Shelter at friendshipshelter.org, the Laguna Food Pantry at lagunafoodpantry.org, and Village Laguna at villagelaguna.org.