Exclusive Pageant of the Masters Experiences Return to The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

Make It an Unforgettable Summer

By LB Indy Team Member

Escape to The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel with two exclusive overnight experiences celebrating the beloved Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. Enjoy premium tickets and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Pageant, one of the most unique productions in the world watching art come to life in an outdoor amphitheater. Packages available July 7 – September 3, 2021.

This year’s theme “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories” showcase artists who not only made this country their home but let their creativity be inspired by the moments of which this nation was founded on.

Pageant of the Masters “Made in America” – starting at $1,099 per night and includes:

Luxury accommodations

Two Premier Loge Center Tickets to the Pageant

Two tickets to Festival of Arts, one of the nation’s oldest and most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows

Complimentary Resort Fee

Welcome Amenity

Behind the Velvet Rope – starting at $1,249 per night and includes:

Luxury accommodations

Behind-the-scenes tour of the Pageant

Two premier loge center tickets to the Pageant

Docent tour of Festival of Arts

Complimentary Resort Fee

Welcome Amenity

The resort also features an exclusive Festival of Arts display in their lobby art exhibit, featuring a selection of artists from this year’s showcase.

Reserve now.

(Sponsored Advertorial)