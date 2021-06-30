Exclusive Pageant of the Masters Experiences Return to The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

Make It an Unforgettable Summer
Escape to The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel with two exclusive overnight experiences celebrating the beloved Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters. Enjoy premium tickets and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Pageant, one of the most unique productions in the world watching art come to life in an outdoor amphitheater. Packages available July 7 – September 3, 2021.
This year’s theme “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories” showcase artists who not only made this country their home but let their creativity be inspired by the moments of which this nation was founded on.
Pageant of the Masters “Made in America” – starting at $1,099 per night and includes:
- Luxury accommodations
- Two Premier Loge Center Tickets to the Pageant
- Two tickets to Festival of Arts, one of the nation’s oldest and most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows
- Complimentary Resort Fee
- Welcome Amenity
Behind the Velvet Rope – starting at $1,249 per night and includes:
- Luxury accommodations
- Behind-the-scenes tour of the Pageant
- Two premier loge center tickets to the Pageant
- Docent tour of Festival of Arts
- Complimentary Resort Fee
- Welcome Amenity
The resort also features an exclusive Festival of Arts display in their lobby art exhibit, featuring a selection of artists from this year’s showcase.
