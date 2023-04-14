Festival of Arts Debuts Fresh Faces Exhibit at foaSOUTH

Sneak Peek of Artwork Created by First-Time Festival of Arts Exhibitors

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach will open its doors on July 5. However, patrons will have an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the artwork of many first-time Festival exhibitors at Fresh Faces 2023. This Saturday, at the Festival’s satellite gallery foaSOUTH, this highly anticipated exhibition will showcase a fascinating look into the innovative and diverse artwork of twelve prestigious artists from Orange County, California.

“We are very excited to have twelve of the seventeen new artists joining us for this exhibit,” Director of Exhibits Christine Georgantas said. “This exhibit presents an incredible array of artworks that reflect the creativity and high-quality standards that have become synonymous with the Festival of Arts.”

Fresh Faces 2023 will open just in time for World Art Day on April 15 and run through June 1. The exhibition will showcase a wide range of mediums including painting, ceramics, photography, mixed media and more.

The artists and mediums presented are Kevin Avery (photography), Mustapha El Barsi (photography), Rowan Foley (drawing), Beau Johnston (photography), Jill Maytorena (mixed media), Daniel Monroe (ceramics), Cindy Motley (painting), James Pearce (mixed media), Dominic Petruzzi (photography), Colleen Premer (printmaking), Courtney Ryan (jewelry), Eri Sugimoto (ceramics).

Since its inception in 1932, thousands of artists have showcased and sold their artwork at the Festival of Arts.

“These new exhibiting artists, along with our longtime exhibitors, will create a memorable and remarkable Fine Art Show this summer,” Georgantas said.

Fresh Faces 2023 is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., April 15 through June 1, at the Festival of Arts satellite gallery foaSOUTH, located inside Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach.