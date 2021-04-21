Filetto Di Salmone con Salsa Fresca – Rumari Restaurant

Dish of the Week
Filetto Di Salmone con Salsa Fresca
Grilled Salmon with artichoke hearts, tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, EVOO, seasonal vegetables, creamy mascarpone polenta $29
Rumari Restaurant
1826 South Coast Hwy.
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
949-494-0400
Ocean View patio seating
Take out and delivery
