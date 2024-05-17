1450 Morningside Drive, Laguna Beach

1 of 5

Say Hello to 1450 Morningside Drive located in the beloved Bluebird Canyon neighborhood of Laguna Beach. Enjoy a quiet breakfast outside on the private back patio where you’ll be doubly nourished by the lush, green canyon surroundings and nature’s lovely birdsong. After the day’s adventures, unwind in the evening on the front terrace drinking in the pinks and yellows and oranges as the sun sets over the ocean. Inside, the views are spectacular from every window delivering a daily dose of peace and tranquility no matter the hour. With impeccable finishes, the designer kitchen showcases custom rift white oak cabinetry, luxury appliances, and stunning honed quartzite counters. This one-of-a-kind home also boasts a newly renovated primary bath with stylish tile, Grohe fixtures, and custom cabinetry. Thoughtful improvements, including a newer HVAC system, tankless water heater, upgraded electric service and panel and several newer windows, ensure modern comfort blends seamlessly with the original Mid-Century Modern design. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom retreat offers the best of both worlds: peace and quiet while also being a short golf cart ride to the beach or the shops and restaurants of the Hip District and Laguna Beach Village. Live within easy access to world-class hiking and mountain biking trails, spend the day surfing at Brooks, or throw on a light jacket for a cool summer evening Art Walk. This home is a dream. For the most discerning buyer who is equal parts introvert and extrovert: Welcome Home to 1450 Morningside Drive.

Property details:

Premier Open House, Sat + Sun 1 – 4 PM

1450 Morningside Drive in Laguna Beach

3 Beds | 2 Baths | 2-Car Garage | 1,779 SF

Ocean and Canyon Views

Listing Price $2,700,000

Showings by Appointment | Call Barbara Balossi 949-531-8531

