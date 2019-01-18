Share this:

Spiritual Dimensions

Finding meaning isn’t easy. To do it well, you need spiritual perspective. It’s a soulful thing. Problem is, the spiritual is often lost in life’s minutiae. Technical guys refer to this as the signal-to-noise problem. The noise of daily life can overwhelm what matters, the soul’s signal. Some are good at the spiritual thing, really good. We ought to recognize these people, for the light they give to others.

Actually, it’s been done. Sir John Templeton created the Templeton Prize in 1973 to recognize “exceptional contributions to affirming life’s spiritual dimension.” The prize, by design, carries a greater monetary award (about $1.4 million) than the better-known Nobel Prizes. How do you win a Templeton? Some recipients, like Mother Teresa, the first winner, are recognized for service. Others provide a moral voice, like Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. Some, like the late Billy Graham, worked to revive faith. A few, like 2018 winner King Abdullah II of Jordan, had an ecumenical mission. Recent awards have gone to scientists and philosophers exploring the intersection of religion and science.

It’s a shame we haven’t done anything to recognize Laguna people who expand our spiritual dimension. We need a Laguna version of the Templeton Prize. A few nominees from our past come to mind, like Sabra B. Ferris who died a century ago this year. Sabra and husband Sylvanus were Riverside citrus growers who built a beach cottage in Laguna when lots went on sale in the 1880s. She was college-educated when that was uncommon for women, mother of four plus two orphans she reared, and a tireless advocate for Progressive Era issues: abolition, temperance, suffrage, and universal education. A Presbyterian, she organized church services on summer visits to Laguna. When more space was needed, they donated money to build a town hall, the old Pavilion, then later donated two lots on Second Street that grew into Laguna Presbyterian.

There have been others. Joseph and Catherine Yoch, founders of the Laguna Beach Hotel (where the Hotel Laguna sits today), also purchased the old Mormon schoolhouse and moved it into town to become our first Catholic church, which grew into St. Catherine of Siena Church and Parish School. We have a street named for Anna Hills, plein air artist, art teacher to children, and the founding force behind our art museum, which grew out of the old Pavilion when it was converted into an art gallery to promote the work of Laguna artists. James Dilley, founder with wife Janet of Dilley’s Books, had a vision of our town surrounded by a natural greenbelt and convinced the citizens to make it happen. When Dilley died, he bequeathed his estate to create the Canyon Club, which does great good supporting recovery from alcoholism.

There are many more who have blessed and are blessing our town today. Yes, Laguna should have an award to recognize contributions of a spiritual dimension. Maybe our Interfaith Council, now grown to 80 members, would be interested. There’s meaning in that.

Skip fell in love with Laguna on a ‘50s surfing trip. He’s a student of Laguna history and the author of “Loving Laguna: A Local’s Guide to Laguna Beach.” Email:[email protected]

Places to worship (all on Sunday, unless noted):

Baha’i’s of Laguna Beach—contact [email protected] for events and meetings.

Calvary Chapel Seaside, 21540 Wesley Drive (Lang Park Community Center), 10:30 a.m.

Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 S. Coast Hwy, Fri. 6 p.m., Sat. 10:30 a.m., Sun. 8 a.m.

Church by the Sea, 468 Legion St., 9 & 10:45 a.m.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 682 Park Ave., 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist, 635 High Dr., 10 a.m.

ISKCON (Hare Krishna), 285 Legion St., 5 p.m., with 6:45 feast.

Jehovah’s Witnesses, 20912 Laguna Canyon Rd., 1:00 p.m.

Laguna Beach Net-Works, 286 St. Ann’s Dr., 10 a.m.

Laguna Presbyterian, 415 Forest Ave., 8:30 & 10 a.m.

Neighborhood Congregational Church (UCC), 340 St. Ann’s Drive, 10 a.m.

United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley, 10 a.m.

St. Catherine of Siena (Catholic), 1042 Temple Terrace, 7:30, 9, 11, 1:30 p.m. (Spanish), 5:30 p.m. There are 8 a.m. masses on other days and Saturday 5:30 p.m. vigils.

St. Francis by the Sea (American Catholic), 430 Park, 9:30 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Ave., 8:00 & 10:30 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist, 429 Cypress St., 10:30 a.m.