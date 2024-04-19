Donors turn out in support of Clinic’s managed care program

Friends and supporters of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic gathered on Thursday, April 4, for the Clinic’s annual lunch and live auction.

The event was held at the Montage’s oceanfront banquet room.

Board President John Link and Past President and Governance Committee Chair Roya Cole teamed up to co-host the event, enabling 100% of donor giving to fund managed care for patients with complex medical needs.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, corporate sponsors and individual donors were inspired to respond to the need by raising an additional net total $134,000. Jim Fletcher, a Laguna Beach Community Foundation trustee, introduced the fund-a-need portion of the program by stating: “The Clinic is truly part of the fabric of Laguna Beach. As we said during the pandemic, Jorge, we know the Clinic and its history, we trust you, continue the good work”.

“We are honored and privileged to be blessed with such amazing generosity and kindness from our community,” said Cole.

Her sentiments were echoed by John Link, who thanked guests for “their continued support, including sponsors Morgan Stanley, Ponaman Healthcare Consulting, Providence Mission Hospital and CalPrivate Bank.”

Doctor Jorge Rubal, CEO and CMO of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, introduced a four-minute video featuring the journeys of two patients with life-threatening illnesses who, with the clinic’s care, are today living happy and healthy lives.

“While folks in Laguna Beach, on the whole, are healthier than other parts of the nation, there is much medical data indicating patients with multiple chronic disease are on the rise, especially among those 55 and older. Our patients are living proof that managed care saves lives”.

Guest were treated to an exciting live auction featuring custom menswear packages donated by b.spoke, movie night for four at the Ken Jillson’s private luxury Safari Cinema, a one-week stay in Flavigny-sur-Ozerain, France at the 16th century stone cottage of Board Member, Janet Chance, MD, Angels baseball platinum suite tickets for eighteen on the exclusive Club Level, compliments of Roya Cole and a two-day driving experience in an Aston Martin, donated by Aston Martin Newport Beach.

“For nearly 55 years, our community has been generously responding to our mission to provide compassionate and excellent care regardless of a patient’s ability to pay; we’re truly grateful”, said Rubal.