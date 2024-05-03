Gallery: Grapes for Grads toasts to local student success

The 17th annual Grapes for Grads, hosted by the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach this past Sunday, April 27, at the Festival of Arts grounds, was packed with food from local restaurants, musical entertainment by the popular Lake Forest party band Typical Gypsys, art demonstrations by Laguna College of Art + Design and Laguna Beach High School art students, a silent auction and, of course, plenty of wine tastings – all for a good cause.



The annual event generates scholarships for Laguna Beach High School’s graduating seniors planning to attend college and for Laguna College of Art + Design students. All the money raised from the event goes toward the scholarships.