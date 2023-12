Diamond Alphabet Necklace

Initial jewelry is a delightful way to express yourself and hold your loved ones close. gorjana’s new Diamond Alphabet Necklace is timeless and personal. This necklace is perfect on its own or layered with other gold necklaces and features a lightweight construction making it comfortable for 24/7 wear. Easy to wear and easy to love, gorjana offers a beautiful collection of solid gold and gold plated jewelry featuring diamonds, opals sapphires and more. Price: $425.

gorjana.com