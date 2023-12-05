Temecula Olive Oil Company

Simply Olive Oil Gift Set

Give the gift of liquid gold! This gift set comes with four of our most popular olive oils. If you’re looking for a sure fire gift, you’ve found it in our Simply Olive Oil Gift Set. Our 100% California fresh-squeezed extra virgin olive oils are the perfect way to make any special occasion – and everyday – a whole lot tastier and healthier! Our Olivum Late Harvest Reserve, Fresh Blood Orange, Fresh Basil, and Roasted Garlic Reserve olive oils will take every dish to the next level and make your gift a truly unforgettable one!

236 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach; 949.715.4673

temeculaoliveoil.com