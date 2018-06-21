Greg Slevcove 1963-2018

Greg Slevcove took his last breath and joined his father and grandparents late in the evening on June 9. Although Greg did not live a long life, he lived a full life in the short time he was here.

Greg moved to Laguna in 1990 and was quite involved in community issues. He spent many hours at planning commission and city council meetings fighting for the quality of life issues affecting Woods Cove residents. He was an integral part of the permit parking program that was finally instituted during the nighttime hours in the neighborhood.

Anyone who was fortunate enough to join Greg on an adventure will tell you he was a spontaneous planner who knew how to have fun. He was an extrovert who loved sports, music, running, waterskiing, volleyball, snorkeling, the arts, the beach and cooking. He was a loyal friend. He had strong ties with friends from childhood, sports, college and employment.

Greg was generous with his time and talent. His greatest passion was the Children’s Foundation, where he worked as an advocate for unwanted, exploited, and neglected children. He gave these children unconditional love and transformed lives. One of those children (now an adult) describes Greg as a good friend, brother, father, guide, provider, mentor and a good human being.

Greg leaves behind his mother Barbra, his sister Denise, brother-in-law Bernie, nieces Allison and Christina and nephew Nick, plus many aunts and uncles and cousins.

The family asks that in lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider donations to The Children’s Foundation (The Casa Hogar Orphanage in Manzanillo, Mexico) www.TCFcares.org.