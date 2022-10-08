Guest opinion: Parents of school-age kids are a neglected constituency in Laguna

By Louis Weil, candidate for Laguna Beach City Council

If there’s one thing that recent candidate forums have made clear, it’s this: we all love Laguna. We agree that it’s vital to maintain our town’s cultural, architectural and artistic heritage into the future. Our uniqueness is a major contributor to our strong property values.

My endorsement by the Orange County League of Conservation Voters proves how much I value preservation.

Here’s what sets my candidacy apart: I care deeply about one of the most neglected constituents in Laguna Beach – parents of school-age children. I know, because I am one. That’s a major reason why I’m running. My sons are five and seven years old and I want them to enjoy the wonderful childhood here that so many long-timers have experienced.

Our population is aging. Certainly, our seniors deserve attention. But I want to ensure we attract new families so that we aren’t overwhelmed with only investors and second homeowners. As of today, about 40 percent of our residential properties are non-owner occupied, and that’s concerning to me.

We’ve budgeted $1.3 million over the next three years for park improvements. Yes, pickleball should be part of the conversation – but the needs of families must be addressed too. I can lead that effort.

I believe as a father, Little League coach, PTA and Laguna Beach Parents’ Club member, with experience on City boards and task forces as well as in corporate management of teams and budgets, I am well positioned to represent families in this town.

What I support

Let’s think about what kids need when we debate uses for St. Catherine’s. Is a pool or skate park a possibility? Can we offer more after-school activities focusing on music and the performing arts, and perhaps tutoring for those needing extra help? How can we partner more with our Boys & Girls Clubs and School Power organizations?

Let’s improve our parks with more shade areas, increase bike path connectivity, and partner with Laguna Canyon Foundation on educational hikes in our wilderness areas.

Let’s plan resident-focused experiences, like a “Welcome to Summer” community event along the lines of our Winter Hospitality Night, which is a great success and a wonderful way to build community.

Let’s be sure to focus on fire safety, which matters above all else. Let’s underground those utility lines. Let’s ensure our evacuation centers are properly maintained. For example, the Susi Q should be equipped with a generator. We shouldn’t wait until a fire threatens our homes to put these measures in place.

Let’s encourage local small businesses that serve family needs – whether it’s as simple as a store where we can buy back-to-school necessities or a pizza place to celebrate youth sports achievements. Let’s not strangle new projects with more regulations than are needed.

Let’s get those bathrooms built near our beaches, especially in South Laguna!

Those are just a few ideas. Every day I talk to many parents, my kids and kids’ friends. They feel as I do – that we are incredibly fortunate to live in this amazing place. And that we want to keep our wilderness and beaches pristine and the village feel of our downtown. We want Laguna to prosper into the future – and we need to align our plans to make sure that happens.

At the relatively young age of 39, I’m neither naïve nor jaded. I think that by working together, we can make Laguna even better. With my Design Review Board, Affordable Housing Task Force, and corporate team-building experience, I believe I have the skill set to bring people to the table to talk. I would be honored to get your vote.