Hotel Laguna launches ‘Art Start for Art Walk’

By Michèle Monda

Carolers sang Christmas songs just as Santa arrived with his helper. Three Sawdust artists, Suzanne Graham, Patsee Ober and Sue Thompson, discussed their displayed art with attendees who sipped wine and feasted on delectable appetizers. It was another fun night at the Hotel Laguna’s Art Start for Art Walk!

MOM Laguna Group, which operates the Hotel Laguna, has fully embraced local artists and Laguna’s art scene. Starting with the window makeover at the front of the Hotel in September, featuring artists Jesse Bartels, Carol Boller, Sean Hunter Brown and Hedy Buzan, the Hotel Laguna has hosted Art Start to showcase local artists. Art Start’s reception is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Art Walk nights, held the first Thursday of every month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For October’s Art Start, Hotel Laguna partnered with Laguna Plein Air Painters Association and sponsored a contest for plein air artists who painted the Hotel Laguna. Laguna Dance Festival supplied dancers while local musician, Jake Brown, had everyone enjoying his saxophone tunes. November brought world-renowned local photographer Tom Lamb to the Hotel to display his Laguna cloud photographs.

Hotel Laguna showcases local artists and other talented locals and partners with local organizations because they are committed to furthering the arts communities in Laguna. They are happy to provide the hospitality and venue – the most beautiful rose garden with the sound of crashing waves in the background. Future Art Start plans hope to include partnerships with Laguna Dance Festival, LCAD and Laguna Live, among others.

The public is invited, and the events are free. January promises to be another wonderful month, and we hope to see people there on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Michèle has lived in Laguna for 20 years with her husband, Emil. She is the treasurer of Laguna Beach Sister Cities and a member of Laguna Beach Republicans. Michèle and Laguna Beach resident Christy Miller are managing the Art Start program for Hotel Laguna.