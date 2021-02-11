“Irreplaceable” news reporter Barbara Diamond dead at 88

Share this:

Veteran local journalist Barbara Diamond, 88, of Stu News Laguna Beach died Wednesday, the media outlet’s publisher said.

The storied newswoman and grand marshall of the 2020 Patriot’s Day Parade died at her Diamond Street home, said Shaena Stabler, publisher and editor of Stu News. In recent days, she was writing an obituary about fellow long-time Laguna Beach resident Al Roberts.

“[Barbara] is somebody who made this town feel smaller and more connected through what she did,“ Stabler said. “She was everything great about journalism. She loved this town and this town loved her too. I think she knew that.”

For over 40 years, Diamond’s reporting was a fixture in the community. Her work was published in several local papers, including the former Laguna News-Post and the Coastline Pilot.

In 2016, Diamond started her most recent job with Stu News Laguna at 83 years old after returning to Laguna Beach from a nearly three-year hiatus in Marin County to be closer to her son Paul, who died of pancreatic cancer, according to the Daily Pilot.

Wearing her signature red blazer and rose-colored glasses, Diamond reported on virtually every city council meeting up until the outbreak of the coronavirus. She asked every person who shared public comments to write their names down on a notepad after they left the podium.

With the number of COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise, Diamond looked forward to being able to return to the City Council Chambers to continue her work of covering local government, Stabler said.

While her reporter whom she called “irreplaceable” won’t be at her side going forward, Stabler said she plans to honor her legacy by continuing to publish Laguna Beach happenings.

“[Barbara] was like the fabric that tied everything together for over 40 years,” she said.

Diamond is survived by her two other sons and nephew, Stabler said.

This story is developing and will be updated as needed.