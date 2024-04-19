Laguna Beach police release crime stats for 2023

Report Shows Overall Decrease in Violent and Property Crimes since 2021

The Laguna Beach Police Department reported violent and property crimes were down by seven percent in 2023, marking the third year in a row the city has seen an overall decrease.

“This year’s crime statistics demonstrate the outstanding efforts of our police department and the strong support of our community in maintaining Laguna Beach as a safe and welcoming place,” Mayor Sue Kempf said. “The significant reductions in overall crime rates are a testament to our ongoing commitment to public safety. Under the steadfast leadership of police chief Jeff Calvert, we will continue working together to uphold and enhance the safety and well-being of our City.”

The department said there was a seven percent decrease in Part 1 violent and property crimes compared to 2022. Since 2021, there has been a 9% overall decrease.

The 2023 crime statistics show LBPD had a 26% decline in vehicle theft, lowering the number from 47 incidents in 2022 to 35 in 2023. Additionally, there was a 6% decrease in larceny cases.

However, in 2023, there were four more reported robberies than the previous year. Weapons were involved in only two of the robberies, demonstrating that the use of weapons in these incidents is relatively uncommon.

“This reduction in overall crime is a testament to the unwavering passion of our police force, coupled with the incredible support of our community,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said. “While we take pride in this achievement, our mission to transform into the safest coastal community in Orange County remains our top priority. We are committed to sustaining exceptional policing practices and fostering meaningful community partnerships to realize this goal.”