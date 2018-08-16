Quantcast
Just for Laughs

By Irene DeBasio

MY BIG FAT OVAL TRAMPOLINE for sale.  My kids nagged me to buy it for years.  Nobody uses it anymore.  $300 OBO. Above ground pool is also for sale – only $600.  Let’s make a deal for both – good price/bargain.  #IWantMyYardBack

LOST: MY HEART to a pretty gal with blue eyes and long blonde hair – Laguna Beach Shuttle.  You got off at The Cliff restaurant.  Maybe you’re a server there?  You – 20s, blue shorts with white t-shirt.  Please make contact. #BeachBum

79 YEAR OLD, ex-beauty queen looking for male partner for dance contest.  Me – petite, energetic silver-haired lady with good dance moves. You? Your own teeth and hair, good dresser/ white shoes/belt a big plus.  #MamboMomma

BIG, NEIGHBORHOOD SEX PARTY.  Actually, it’s just a massive neighborhood yard sale – just trying to get your attention. We have everything from classic used cars, furniture, rugs, books, paintings, you name it.  Cheap.  #ComeOnnaMyHouse

ELVIS IMPERSONATOR – I’ve been doing Elvis for more than 15 years.  Let me send you a clip and top references.  Sing and dance – keyboard and mic – white suit, all the right moves. Entertainment – over an hour – $300. #BlueSuedeShoes

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist, lives in Laguna Woods.

 

