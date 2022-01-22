Kim Carr to run for 36th State Senate District

Huntington Beach councilmember Kim Carr announced her candidacy for the newly drawn 36th State Senate District, which now includes Laguna Beach, on Tuesday.

The district now runs along the Orange County coastline from San Clemente to Seal Beach and stretches inland to several West County cities. Karr plans to run as a Democrat in a senate district that includes many Republican strongholds.

Carr recently shared her platform with board members of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club on Sunday.

Carr enjoyed bi-partisan support for her initiatives during her tenure on the Huntington Beach City Council. As the Huntington Beach mayor, she was thrust into the national spotlight following the oil spill that gushed from a pipeline off her city’s beaches.

“My primary goals if elected to the State Senate are those which affect Laguna Beach and other California residents: environmental protections, responsible development, access to quality healthcare and compassionately caring for unhoused individuals by implementing effective and cost-effective programs,” Carr said in a press release.

Carr is planning a town hall and other activities in Laguna Beach in the coming weeks.