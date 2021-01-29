Laguna Art Museum hosts virtual California Cool Art Auction

Share this:

Laguna Art Museum on Feb. 6 will wrap its 39th annual California Cool Art Auction, featuring over 100 works by California artists.

The museum-curated auction is conducted online via Artsy, and features special virtual content with Aaron Bastian of Bonhams.

“Thanks to the museum’s long-standing relationships with California artists and galleries, and their generosity in supporting the institution, California Cool Art Auction will include highly desirable works by both established and emerging artists,” the museum said in a statement.

Patrons’ support of the auction ensures that Laguna Art Museum can continue its mission to collect California art, provide critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhance art education for all ages.

For more details visit lagunaartmuseum.org.