Laguna Artists Capture Baseball Magic at the Big A

Baseball met the arts last week when the Angels hosted Laguna artists Fernando Micheli and Hugo Rivera during a Wednesday, July 19 night game against the Yankees at the Big A.

“This is the first time the Angels organization has ever had live artists painting on location,” LOCA Art Education’s Mike Tauber said. “We had to get through some logistical hurdles, but we think it’s going to be a win-win for everybody.”

Micheli, a plein air and landscape artist, painted a scene of the stadium from the Diamond Club, while Rivera, a muralist who owns Hugo Rivera Gallery in Laguna, chose to work on the Terrace Level. The artists painted and interacted with fans while the game took place.

The finished paintings are up for auction online, which ends in mid-August. Proceeds will support the Angels Baseball Foundation, LOCA Arts Education and the artists.