Laguna Beach business owner partners with farmers’ market vendor to feed the hungry

Laguna Aesthetics owner Shien-Lin Pryor recently partnered with a Laguna Beach Farmers’ Market vendor to provide $4,000 worth of produce to the OC Food Bank and Saddleback Church.

The lifelong Laguna Beach residents said she was trying to think of a creative way to help others in need during the pandemic. Pryor ended up cutting a $2,000 check to Jay Casper, owner of Riverside-based J & Sons Farms, to provide twice as much produce for what this sum would purchase in the retail market.

Casper delivered the produce to the two nonprofits on May 1.

“Right now, things are tough for a lot of people and we all need to do something, otherwise it’s going to break a lot of people,” Pryor said. “We need to take it upon ourselves to do something otherwise the community and Laguna we love will be lost forever.”

The OC Food Bank annually distributes more than 20 million pounds of food, according to its website.

Pryor said she’s also a proud supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Friendship Shelter, and Little Church by the Sea.

“We are so grateful and blessed by our Laguna Beach community and the surrounding communities that support our small local business Laguna Aesthetics and Family Wellness Center,” Pryor said in a statement.

