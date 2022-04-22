Laguna Beach Historical Society to host local little league history talk at Susi Q

Sports Editor Frank Aronoff will lecture on the first 50 years of Little League Baseball in Laguna Beach in an event coordinated by the Laguna Beach Historical Society on May 17.

The League celebrated its 70th anniversary at opening day in March.

The free event will be held at the Community and Susi Q Community Center, 380 3rd St. from 7 to 9 p.m.

Photographs, interesting information, and archival items will be part of this presentation for all ages. Take me out to the Ball Game, lyrics by Jack Norworth will be referenced as part of the history.

A complimentary box of Cracker Jacks (while supplies last) will be handed out in memory of Jack Norworth, a Laguna Beach resident and writer of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”.