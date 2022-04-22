Laguna Beach Arts Alliance to host gala, Marrie Stone tapped as guest speaker

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance announced writer and podcaster Marrie Stone will be the honored guest speaker at the 14th Annual Art Star Awards to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at [seven-degrees].

Stone will share stories about her experiences as an arts columnist, as well as writing her own fiction and essays.

During the event, awards in seven categories will be presented to organizations, businesses and individuals who shaped and contributed to the community’s arts and culture in Laguna Beach. Due to the interruption caused by the pandemic, this year’s ceremony will honor 2019 nominees.

A nearly 25-year Laguna Beach resident, Stone wrote the popular “Laguna Life & People” column for Stu News Laguna for several years, chronicling stories of the town’s art scene and its great legends. Within the past year, she has served as Stu News’s arts columnist, profiling over 100 artists, dancers, actors, and musicians.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to gather and honor our 2019 Art Star nominees,” LBAA President Joy Dittberner said in a press release. “It’s an extraordinary honor to have Marrie Stone as our keynote speaker. She has done so much to feature Laguna Beach’s arts community, especially during the challenging time faced by artists over the past two years.”

The event had sold out as of press time.