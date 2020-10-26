Laguna Beach issues local Red Flag Warning

Share this:



Laguna Beach issued a Red Flag Warning on Monday effective until 8 a.m. on Tuesday due to Santa Ana winds expected to reach up to 40 mph in local canyons.

OC Parks closed access to Aliso & Wood Canyon Wilderness Park on Monday due to the wildfire risk. Likewise, city officials closed trailhead access from Alta Laguna and Mouton Meadows parks.

“Please stay vigilant and do not hesitate to call us,” Lt. Jim Cota wrote in a Tweet. “We are closely monitoring the surrounding fires. There still is no threat to Laguna Beach at this time.”

Although Laguna Beach faces no immediate danger from the Silverado Fire burning near the Orchard Hills neighborhood of Irvine or the Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda, city officials encourage residents to evaluate their readiness to evacuate. Community members can find more information on emergency preparedness at lagunabeachcity.net/readysetgo.

Residents are also encouraged to register for AlertOC, the City’s mass notification system, by going to alertoc.com. Be sure to include your cell phone number and email address.

During a Red Flag Warning, parking restrictions are implemented for the Diamond Street and Crestview Drive Neighborhood. Any vehicles parked in marked parking spaces with a red flag painted in the center of the asphalt may be cited or towed, according to a press release.

Share this: