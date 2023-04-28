Laguna Beach News | April 28, 2023

Community Comes Together for Earth Day Beach Clean Up

About 40 people gathered at the Laguna Art Museum last Saturday, April 22 for an Earth Day celebration, featuring a beach cleanup and ocean conservation presentation and book signing of “Blue Laguna” by Rich German of Project O. The event also included a story time reading of “My Friend Earth” by Patricia MacLachlan. More than 100 people met on Main Beach for the clean-up, where they collected enough trash to fill four large garbage bins. Photo/Mitch Ridder

