It is fair to say that we’ve all heard about artificial intelligence (AI) and how it will change our lives in unimaginable ways. To take a gander, I downloaded an AI app called “Ai Chat” on my cell phone and gave it a try. Oh boy.

Here is what I dictated to it: “Write a bio about Kim Bowen from the Blitz.”

Before showing how “Ai Chat” responded, let me give you a short bio on the real Kim Bowen.

She grew up in London, was interested in the arts and attended St. Martin’s, the Harvard of fashion and design. She and the other students had no money but had plenty of style and displayed it at a nightclub called The Blitz, like the famous New York City nightclub, Studio 54, where you can gain admission only if you are a celebrity, rich or look fabulous. Kim and her friends look fabulous. They even formed a loose club called The Blitz Kids, which still exists (look up Blitz Kids on the web, and you will get hundreds of photos of the “members,” some of whom now are quite famous).

After school, Kim moved to Sydney, Australia, where she married (literally) the drummer in a band and, at age 23, became the fashion editor of Harper’s Bazaar Australia—heady stuff. From there, she divorced, moved back to London, then settled in LA, where she became a Hollywood “stylist,” also known as a costume designer.

She creates outfits for rock stars and actors in TV commercials, movies and the like. For example, she probably helped create 100 music videos starring people like George Michael.

She still does this today, has two high-school-aged kids, and lives in Laguna Beach.

Kim never appeared in a movie or a theatrical production of any kind, and although she has three dogs, she is not an animal rights activist.

Given all that, here is what “Ai Chat” wrote when I asked it to “Write a bio about Kim Bowen from the Blitz.”

“Kim Bowen is a well-known American actress who gained popularity for her role in the 2001 historical drama film, ‘The Blitz.’ Kim was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She began her acting career in the late 90s and quickly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.”

“In ‘The Blitz,’ Kim played the role of Mary, a young woman caught up in the chaos of the London Blitz during World War II. Her portrayal of a woman struggling to survive amidst the destruction and devastation earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

“Kim’s acting career spans decades, and she has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theatrical productions. She is known for her versatile acting skills and her ability to bring complex characters to life on the screen.

“Apart from acting, Kim is also a passionate animal rights activist and is involved in various organizations that promote animal welfare. She is well-respect in the community for her activism and dedication to the cause.

“With a successful career in the entertainment industry and a heart full of compassion, Kim Bowen continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world.”

After that is where Kim’s bio as created by “Ai Chat,” ends.

That “Ai Chat” could respond as it did—well, it blew my mind.

Here it was. The future. An AI app lying with the ease of someone that has no conscience.

Wait, wait. It is a machine. Machines have no conscience.

Do they?

Michael is a Laguna Beach resident and principal officer emeritus of Laguna Forward PAC.