Laguna Beach News | December 2, 2022

Laguna Beach Breakers Win SS-CIF Title

HOST STATE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M.

After 76 seasons, Laguna Beach Breakers secured the school’s 48th team SSCIF Title and the first football title since the school’s first team title, in any sport, in 1946. Th e championship game was played on the road before a big crowd at Diamond Bar High School (12-1). Nearly a thousand Breaker fans made the trek to the contest, with a good number of former players in attendance, from Brian Bagley (‘ 68) to Drake Martinez (‘ 12).

VIEW DIGITAL EDITION HERE!