Laguna Sports Update: Week of Dec. 2

Laguna Sports Update

WINTER SPORTS

Boys Basketball (3-5)

Breakers went 1-3 since the last report splitting their games last week at the Feast Week showcase at Marina High School, dropping a 77-58 contest to Downey on Nov. 21 and defeating Paramount 59-33 on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Last Friday, Nov. 25, the Breakers lost to Artesia 45-41 at Edison High School’s showcase event. Against Artesia, Breakers led most of the way, only to let the possible win slip away in the closing minutes.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Laguna lost their opening game in the Portola Tournament, dropping a 57-46 contest to La Habra. The tournament concludes Saturday, Dec. 3 with playoffs. Next week the Breakers are off and don’t play until Dec. 13 at Laguna Hills and will host Dana Hills in Dugger Gym on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Leaders after eight games:

Points: 116 – Jack Halvorson ; 3-Pt Baskets: 12 – Ryan Cheng; Rebounds: 68 – Ashton Azadian; Assists:29 – Jack Halvorson; Steals: 9 – Jack Halvorson.

Girls Basketball (5-0)

Laguna defeated Capistrano Valley 57-0 on Nov. 21 at the Cougar’s Gym. Sophie Mariner scored 24 points and Elaina Seybold added 15. On Nov. 22, the Breakers defeated Costa Mesa 54-14 at Dugger Gym and also defeated the Mustangs at their gym 56-18 on Nov. 29. The Breakers first big test comes on Dec. 5 at Northwood (5-0).

Girls Soccer (0-1-1)

Laguna battled Dana Hills to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Guyer Field. Mitzi Ostrick scored for Laguna. Breakers were at St Margaret’s on 12-1 and travel to Tesoro for a match on 12-8. On Saturday Dec. 10, they compete in the Best of the West tournament with games at Costa Mesa High School.

Boys Soccer (0-1-0)

St Margaret’s defeated Laguna 4-2 in the opening match for 2023 played at the Tartan campus on Nov. 21.

Laguna played Nov. 30 against Tarbut ’V Torah at home and travel to Laguna Hills on Dec. 2. Next week’s games are Dec. 6 at Northwood and Dec. 9 at Tesoro.

Girls Water Polo

Breakers celebrated 25 seasons of Girls Water Polo and their first official alumni game held on Nov. 23 at the Laguna Community Pool with a strong turnout of players and parents enjoying the reunion.

Long-time coach Ethan Damato (14 seasons 361-56 record) guided the veterans against the varsity. UCLA starters, Emma Lineback, Molly Renner, and Nicole Struss led the visitors to an 18-14 win. Charlotte Riches and Kara Carver each had four goals for the Breakers.

The season opened with a road trip to San Marcos in Santa Barbara on Dec. 2 as Laguna took on the Royals expected to be one of the top 5 teams in California this season. Laguna will travel to Studio City to play Harvard-Westlake at the Wolverine’s pool this Saturday, Dec. 3. Breakers will have a home game at the Laguna Community Pool on Dec. 6, 4 p.m. with San Clemente. Admission is Free.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.

