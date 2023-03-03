Laguna Beach News | March 3, 2023

Pacific Marine Mammal Center Breaks Ground on ‘The Next Wave’ Expansion Project

Dignitaries from across Orange County gathered at Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) on March 1 to celebrate the beginning of a $14,000,000 project that hopes to revolutionize the facility’s ability to care for its seal and sea lion patients, as well as saving 15,000 gallons of water a day. “The groundbreaking ceremony culminated years of collaboration with city and county officials and meticulous planning to build a revamped center that can meet the growing needs of both our animal and human communities,” PMMC CEO Glenn Gray said.

