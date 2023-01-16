Salerno by Chef Pirozzi: Traditional Italian With a Modern Twist

(Sponsored Post)

COME VISIT THIS COZY, QUAINT GEM IN THE HEART OF LAGUNA

Salerno by Chef Pirozzi, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Laguna Beach, is a great place to dine and unwind. Salerno is owned by the renowned chef Alessandro Pirozzi, who’s also the man behind Alessa, the famous Italian restaurant in town.

It all started with a dream for the young chef when he opened his first restaurant. He wanted to bring authentic Italian food to the people, with its unique and original recipes. And now, Chef Alessandro Pirozzi has been feeding Laguna’s families and visitors since 1975!

We specialize in traditional Southern Italian favorites at reasonable prices. Salerno’s has a huge and varied selection of classic Italian dishes you would expect, including salad, risotto, and pasta, but with a twist that makes them feel fresh and modern. The restaurant also has a cozy atmosphere, friendly service and great food.

So, if you’re looking for something different from your run-of-the-mill Italian restaurants, this is definitely one worth trying out. It’s like dining with family!

Come see us and experience what our guests are raving about. If you have any questions or would like more information, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

Salerno by Chef Pirozzi

220 Beach St, Laguna Beach

Open Thursday 5:00 p.m. to 8:00pm. Friday-Sunday 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 949.497.2600 | salernolb.com