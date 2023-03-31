Laguna Beach News | March 31, 2023

Lagunatics Close the Curtain on ‘30 Years of Yucks’ with Final Show Fundraiser

The Lagunatics community theater group celebrated its final show on March 26 with a fundraiser gala, featuring a silent auction, food and drinks before theatergoers and No Square supporters fi led into the Forum Theatre at the Festival of the Arts grounds to enjoy the last showing of the sold out anniversary performance. Lagunatics put on a total of nine performances of “30 Years of Yucks,” which placed the spotlight on the group’s “silliest moments and greatest hits” over the years.

