Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association Reach Tentative Labor Agreement with City

Total police compensation package expected to put Laguna second in Orange County

The City of Laguna Beach has announced it has reached a tentative three-year labor agreement with the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association (LBPEA). On Jan. 4, LBPEA membership overwhelmingly voted in favor of the tentative agreement, which provides a compensation package to address issues of recruitment and retention of police officers. The agreement also offers incentives for professional growth and development in law enforcement.

“At its core, this agreement is about supporting public safety, and we are pleased to offer the police officers and other employees in our police department a generous compensation package that reflects their level of dedication and commitment to this community,” Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen said. “I’d like to thank our City negotiating team, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and the Police Employees Association for diligently working together toward an agreement that is strongly supported by our Police employees and offers them the elevated compensation and quality of life enhancements they deserve for the great work that they do to protect us every day.”

The terms of the agreement are the highest ever offered to the LBPEA in recognition of their work – and provides a total compensation package that is expected to put Laguna Beach second in Orange County for police office compensation, in hopes it will have an immediate impact in attracting and retaining department personnel.

The labor agreement provides approximately 19 percent increase in Police Officer salary and benefits, with 10 percent effective Jan. 1, 2023 and 13 percent increase in professional staff’s salary and benefits over the contract’s three-year term.

Some of the agreement highlights include, a 15 percent increase in salary for officers over three years plus 1.5 percent increase in salary for Peace Officers Standards & Training (POST) certification. also, a 12 percent salary increase for professional staff over three years, an increase in the city’s contribution to Retirement Health Savings and an increase in pay for specialty assignments, including the school resource officer, detective officers and sergeants, department training officer, and the corporal and sergeant supervising the Neighborhood Enhancement Team.

The LBPEA agreement is expected to increase the budget by approximately $400,000 in the fiscal years of 2022-23, $1.1 million in 2023-2024, and $1.7 million in 2024-25.

The tentative agreement will go before the Laguna Beach City Council for consideration at its Jan. 10, 2023 meeting. If approved, the agreement will be effective from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.

The LBPEA is a professional labor organization representing approximately 91 City of Laguna Beach Police Department employees.