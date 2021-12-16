Laguna Beach reforms public tree removal policy

By Lou Ponsi, Special to the Independent

Residents can now ask the City to plant a tree in a public space and even request a specific species for the proposed tree.

City staffers must also give property owners adjacent to a proposed tree planting location advanced notice and specify species being considered.

The directives make up key elements of the City’s new public tree removal and replacement policy, which was unanimously approved by the City Council on Tuesday.

The policy, which replaces one in place since 2019, was presented to the council by city arborist Matthew Barker and drafted in response to concerns from the community members alleging the previous policy fell short of listing guidelines for planting new public trees.

Minor revisions were also made addressing the removal of existing trees.

“Planting trees in new locations is just so crucial to expanding canopy coverage and maximizing the infrastructure benefits the urban forest provides to all residents in the city,” said Barker, who was hired in February to manage the city’s urban forest. “Many factors go into this. There are really a whole host of options and considerations to take into account when selecting the right tree for the right place.”

Under the revised policy, private parties can request planting a new public tree and the tree’s species by submitting a letter to Public Works Director Mark McAvoy. City staff will review the request and study whether it’s appropriate for the suggested planting site.

A wooden stake wrapped with a yellow ribbon will be placed at the proposed location.

The proposal will be posted on the city’s website and mailed to property owners with 500 feet of the location.

Members of the public then have seven days to send questions and comments to the public works director also accept public comments and

The city’s final recommendation will be posted on the city’s website, mailed to property owners within 500 feet of the location, and emailed to everyone on the city’s subscription list

The city manager, city council, and property owners impacted by the proposed tree planting will be notified within 48 hours. Any councilmember can have the issue agendized for discussion at the earliest upcoming council meeting.

If there is no notification from a council member, the tree can be planted immediately.

The new policy applies to both planting of trees in new locations and planting replacement trees after a tree is removed, Barker said.

“They are both considered the same now,” the arborist said. “So, whenever a tree is being planted, we will solicit public input and issue a recommendation and the council would have the opportunity to agendize it if they wanted further discussion.”

Councilmember Peter Blake wanted stronger language forbidding planting trees that would block views or present other risks.

“Keep planting trees but put make sure the trees you plant are going to grow properly, not going to be firebombs, and their limbs are not going to fall on people’s cars and on people and injure people,” Blake said.

Exemptions to the revised include the immediate removal of a tree that presents an imminent risk to public safety as may be the case with dead, dying and diseased trees.

In those cases, McAvoy would only be required to notify the city manager and city council.

Councilman George Wiess said the new policy goes a long way towards keeping the public informed and involved in the tree removal and planting process

“People are going to be informed,” Weiss said. “People can select. People can recommend removal if something is in decline. So, it is a very open process so if there are people who oppose it because of view consideration, that is taken into account.”