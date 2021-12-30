Laguna Beach to recognize milestone anniversary for Main Beach lifeguard tower

A celebration for the 50th anniversary of locals saving the Laguna Beach Lifeguard Tower will start at 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day on Main Beach.

Beth Leeds led residents to save the Lifeguard Tower from destruction 50 years ago when the City demolished the buildings and boardwalk. On Sept. 15, 1989, Leeds started the Walk to Save the Canyon where 10,000 people walked from Main Beach Park to Sycamore Flats in support of preserving Laguna Canyon from 3,500 housing units.

“l have loved Laguna my whole life and have been very active in protecting and preserving Laguna’s heritage whenever possible,” she said.

Leeds hopes that many community members will join her on New Year’s Day and celebrate this anniversary.