Laguna Beach Unified welcomes back students

Students and employees of the Laguna Beach Unified School District returned to campuses Monday to start the 2021-22 School Year.

At El Morro and Top of the World Elementary, students climbed out of vehicles queuing in the drop-off lanes where they were welcomed by school district employees. An El Moro mother hollered “don’t forget your mask” and handed a facemask out of her car window before her children could wander off.

Other El Moro parents smiled and waved as they dropped off their children for the first day of school. Students were then escorted to the school blacktop where they lined up to meet their new teachers and classmates. Principal Chris Duddy expected about 450 students to show up for the first day of school.

After the vast majority of students had settled in their new classrooms, Duddy came on the intercom to welcome students back to campus. He then ran through a list of respiratory health protocols, including the requirement to wear masks while indoors. Mask use is optional outdoors. Students were also reminded to cough into their arms, use a tissue, and regularly wash their hands.

Similar scenes were also taking place across town at Top of the World Elementary on Monday. Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School were also back in session.