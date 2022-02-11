Laguna Beach USD reopens schools after Emerald Fire closure

The Laguna Beach Unified School District said all school sites would reopen to students and staff on Friday following a one-day closure prompted by the Emerald Fire, according to a statement.

El Morro Elementary School is west of the active burn area, which was pegged at about 150 acres and 20% containment by the Orange County Fire Authority on Thursday afternoon.

“We want to start by thanking our amazing first responders, city partners, and school community for working together to keep our families safe and updated on the Laguna Brush Fire. At this time, all LBUSD schools and buildings will be open tomorrow,” district officials said in the statement posted late Thursday.

Hand crews and bulldozers were making good progress on halting the fire’s western spread at Morro Ridge, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday said Thursday afternoon. Likewise, crews were making a stand east of the blaze at Boat Canyon Ridge.

“Those containment lines are holding. They were tested with the winds this afternoon and they held and they contained so, at this point, we feel very confident that the perimeter of the fire is not going to continue,” Holaday said.

