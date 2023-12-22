Laguna Board of Realtors spread holiday cheer to Waymakers Youth Shelter

As the festive season approaches, hearts are warmed not only by the twinkling lights and merry melodies but also by the spirit of giving.

The holiday season is a time of joy, love, and compassion, and what better way to embrace the true essence of the season than by giving to those in need? At a time when many of us are surrounded by the warmth of family and friends, but it’s important to remember that not everyone is as fortunate.

Coordinated by Kendall Clark/Berkshire Hathaway, Community Outreach Committee Chair, the Laguna Board of REALTOR members recently donated gifts to the Laguna Beach Waymakers Youth Shelter residents for the holidays.

Some of the items donated were fun board games, Angels Baseball items, sports balls, Coast Film Festival towels, inspirational journals, warm pajamas, cozy beanies, fluffy socks, toiletry items, art supplies, and local eatery gift cards to create a surprise for each of the kids staying at the home.

Waymakers Mission is to build safer communities by helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis to a place of strength and stability. Their vision is a safe community where individuals of all ages reach their highest potential, fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County.