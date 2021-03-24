Laguna Faith

Easter Sunday

April 4th at 11 a.m.

Palm Sunday service with palm fronds

March 28th, 11 a.m.

Easter Sunday and Palm Sunday services

7 Degrees outdoor venue (next to Sawdust)

891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Good Friday services at the beach, 12 noon to 3 p.m. with acoustic guitar and silent reflection

(for details: LagunaFaith.com or 949-436-9693)