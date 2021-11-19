Laguna pickleballers celebrate new courts at Alta Laguna Park

Members of the Alta Laguna Pickleball Group expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the three new, permanent pickleball courts and two more striped for pickleball to share with tennis players.

The Group was founded in 2019 by five beginner players. Since then, the roster of participants has grown to 60 players. Laguna Beach Recreation Committee, including fellow pickleballer Roger Kempler, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, Senior Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun, pickleball coach Marc Freije, and all our members To celebrate the opening of the new courts, Co-founders Janis Murray and Vicky Hawthorne held a “Cupcakes & Cups” reception at the park on Nov. 11.

“We are quite busy daily on these cherished new courts that show Laguna Beach is now up-to-date with excellent facilities for the fastest growing sport in America,” Murray said in a press release.