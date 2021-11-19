Rep. Adam Schiff visits Laguna Beach Books

Over 100 Laguna residents turned out to visit Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) last Saturday morning at Laguna Beach Books as he was promoting his New York Times bestselling book, “Midnight In Washington.”

The book, a memoir written from the Congressman’s vantage point as a leader in the House of Representatives provides his view of former president Donald Trump’s potential impact on the future of the country’s democracy.

“This was the first live author event at the store since the start of the pandemic,” Laguna Beach Books owner Jane Hanauer said in a press release. “We are hoping that if infection trends don’t get out of hand, we can once again bring leading authors to Laguna Beach.”

Unlike typical author events where the writer gives a presentation and reads from his work, Schiff said he preferred to simply be accessible and visit with customers and hear what’s on their minds. There was obviously a lot as people patiently waited their turn to exchange ideas and get their books signed.