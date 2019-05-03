Laguna Pursuit Ends in Newport Arrest

Share this:

A vehicle pursuit that began in Laguna Beach Wednesday afternoon ended in a peaceful arrest after a standoff in Newport Beach.

Richard Scott Bloustine, 53, of Newport Beach, was arrested and taken into custody by the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) after leading police on a pursuit through Dana Point and back to the Fashion Island area of Newport Beach.

LBPD Sgt. Jim Cota said Bloustine was a fraud suspect with a felony no bail warrant for fraud attached to his name on the registration of the vehicle he was driving. Laguna officers attempted to stop Bloustine in his silver Mercedes around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, but Bloustine fled the scene.

At 4:01 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department entered into the pursuit at the request of pursuing units as the suspect entered into Newport Beach. As Bloustine continued to evade pursuing police cars, he was on the phone with NBPD dispatch and reportedly told police he was armed with a gun.

“The suspect brought his vehicle to a stop in the 1441 Avocado Drive parking lot,” said NBPD spokesperson Heather Rangel. “Although initially not compliant with officer’s orders to exit the vehicle, the suspect spoke with the Newport Beach Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team by phone. Through telephonic communication, the Crisis Negotiation Team was able to get the suspect to exit his vehicle and surrender to NBPD.”

“After a lengthy pursuit, Bloustine was finally arrested in Newport Beach for a no bail warrant,” Cota said. “He has extensive criminal history and we are all glad the events today ended peacefully.”