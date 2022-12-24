Laguna Sports Update: Week of Dec. 23

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

What a year – 2022 is winding down, but Laguna sports had a real treat this season with the Football CIF title. Those witnessing the thrilling state playoff contest a few weeks ago at Guyer Field saw the four touchdowns scored by Dijon Stanley in the 56-55 win over the Breakers. The Utah-bound Stanley was just named the LA Times Southern California Player of the Year – quite an honor.

BOYS BASKETBALL (4-9)

Breakers had plenty of time for a final shot but were unable to convert the opportunity falling 59-58 at Aliso Niguel on Dec. 16. The game was another hard-fought contest that was tough to lose.

The Breakers will be off after the Dec. 22 Dana game until after Christmas, when they participate in the Tustin Tournament on December 26-30. The first January home game is Jan. 11 with Corona del Mar.

After 13 games, the top scorer is Jack Halvorson with 175 points, while Ryan Cheng leads with 16 three-point baskets scored.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (14-2)

Kenna Rudolph’s three-point shot capped a Laguna comeback as the Breakers stunned D-4A #3 Dana Hills 38-36 in a non-league contest played on Dec. 19 at the Dolphin’s Gym. Rudolph’s shot off an assist from Sophie Marriner saw Laguna out-score the hosts 12-1 in the final six minutes for the victory. Breakers traveled to Inglewood on Dec. 16 and defeated Morningside 54-26 and beat Trabuco Hills the previous day 45-38 at Laguna. Breakers also picked up a forfeit win from Legacy College Prep for the Dec. 8 rematch with the school. The corrected score from the Dec. 13 win over Santa Ana was 39-14.

Laguna is off until Jan. 3, when they travel to Corona del Mar for a Sunset crossover contest with the Sea Queens. Laguna will host Los Alamitos in another non-league crossover game on Jan. 5, travel to Jurupa Valley on Jan. 6 and to Knight on Jan. 7.

The next home match is the league opener on Jan. 10 with Marina (6-6). The Sunset Wave League is wide open this year, with Edison and Huntington Beach competing with the Vikings and Laguna for the crown. The Breakers are ranked #7 in D4-A.

Stat Leader:

Points – Sophie Marriner 242, Rebounds – Marriner 194, Assists – Marriner 38. 3-Point Shots – Kenna Rudolph 31.

BOYS SOCCER (4-4-0)

Laguna continued to up their game defeating Dana Hills 2-0 on Dec. 14 at Guyer Field. Chase Cuevas and Jackson Rodriguez are providing the scoring. On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Breakers were no match for Mater Dei losing 6-0, but Laguna bounced back on Monday, Dec. 19, hammering Ocean View 5-1.

GIRLS SOCCER (3-5-2)

Anna Sandquist and Riley Goode each scored to lead Laguna to a 2-0 win over Palm Desert last Saturday morning in the Best-of-the-West semifinal contest, which was played at Costa Mesa High School. In the division finals at El Dorado High School on Saturday afternoon, the Breakers and Marlborough battled to a 1-1 tie, with Goode scoring for Laguna. The tournament title was decided by penalty kicks, with the Mustangs winning 4-1. On Monday, the Breakers dropped a disappointing 4-1 contest at El Dorado to end their December schedule. Laguna begins 2023 play on Jan. 3 hosting Huntington Beach.

GIRLS WATER POLO (3-1)

Laguna rallied to overcome an inspired Mater Dei squad and some uneven officiating to defeat the Monarchs 13-12 in sudden death overtime on Friday Dec. 16 at the Mater Dei pool. Laguna jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but some early substitutions led to a rough second quarter of play and a 5-5 tie at the intermission. The hosts had second-half leads of 7-5 and 9-5early into the final period before Laguna really stepped up their play. Still trailing in the final seconds of regulation, the Monarchs fouled Charlotte Riches, awarding Laguna a 5-meter penalty shot. Ava Knepper drilled the goal to send the play into overtime. In regulation games, overtime is two 3-minute periods followed by sudden death if no team is leading after the two overtime periods. The Breakers scored first the extra time with a goal by Riches, but could not shake Mater Dei, who match each of the two overtime scores by Laguna.

In sudden death, the Breakers initial possession was blocked but Knepper stole the ball on the Monarch’s try, that led to a sharp pass from Jordan Schneider to Presley Jones for the winning point. Laguna continues to dominate the series with Mater Dei now leading 21-1.

Goals: Charlotte Riches – 5, Myha Pinto – 3, Ava Knepper – 2, Presley Jones – 2, Jordan Schneider – 1.

Steals: Knepper – 4, Assists Knepper – 5, Saves – Lauren Schneider – 10.

Ava Knepper’s play made the difference in this match, as did the outside scoring from Pinto and Jones.

The Bill Barnett Holiday Cup is up next on Dec. 29 and 30. The Breakers will have a chance for redemption at the tournament and will seek their ninth straight title.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.