Street Beat: Week of Dec. 23

Dec. 14

DUI. A 22-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Battery. Marc Frank Zavala, 48, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held at $500 bail.

Dec. 15

Burglary, possession of a controlled substance and burglary tools. Don Bell Wyatt, 41, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, burglary and felony burglary. He was held at $51,500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Gavin Mason Bartlett, 24, of Huntington was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled narcotic and paraphernalia He was held on $1,000 bail.

Driving without a license. Jesus Angel Trevino, 45, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license. He was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Ryan Donald Clark, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Dec. 16

DUI. A 59-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Alura Jennea Delgado, 36, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of disorderly contact while under the influence of drugs. She was held at $500 bail.

Resisting an officer and trespassing. Michael Allen Garcia, 44, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer and trespassing. He was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Daniel Mariano Locasto, 35, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Dec. 17

False ID, resisting an officer, possessing a controlled substance. Victor Humberto Alvarez, 18, of Whittier was arrested on suspicion of using false evidence of age, resisting an officer and possessing a controlled substance. He was held at $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 24-year-old Rancho Santa man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 33-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 49-year-old Rancho Santa man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Dec. 18

DUI. A 53-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Dec. 19

Bench warrant. Jonathan Gaonagomez, 27, of Buena Park was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held at $11,500 bail.

DUI with priors, driving on a suspended license. Jose Luis Vazquez, 28, of Calimesa was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving with prior convictions, operating a vehicle prohibited by a court order and driving with a suspended license. He was held at $50,500 bail.

Battery. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. She was held at $1,000 bail.

Battery. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40 of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was held at $10,000 bail.

Parole violation, trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony parole violation and trespassing without consent. He was held without bail.