LBUSD to Host Four Community Open Houses for Facilities Master Plan Updates

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) will host four community open houses throughout April and May to gather community feedback that will inform updates to the district’s Ten-Year Facilities Master Plan. The recommended updates to the plan include capital improvement projects at all school sites identified by a facilities master planning committee.

Those interested can review the recommendations from the committee presented by staff at the regularly scheduled school board meeting on March 23 here: https://bit.ly/LBUSDFacilitiesProposal. The open houses will take place at each of the four school sites from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will focus on a review of the proposed projects specific to that school.

April 18 | Top of the World Elementary School, 21601 Treetop Lane, Laguna Beach

April 19 | Thurston Middle School 2100 Park Ave, Laguna Beach

May 2 | Laguna Beach High School, 625 Park Ave, Laguna Beach

May 8 | El Morro Elementary School, 8681 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

The district has created an online form to gather feedback from community members who cannot attend the open houses in person. To provide feedback online, visit www.lbusd.org/FMP.