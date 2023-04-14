Laguna JaZz Band Swings the Stars at the Art Stars Awards

The Laguna JaZz Band will bring its 17-piece ensemble to the Festival of Arts grounds on April 28 at 5:30 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of Big Band, latin, rock and pop to dazzle award-winners and their fans at the 15th Annual Art Star Awards. Local jazz phenom Ginger Hatfield will sing with the band for this special event.

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance sponsors the Art Star Awards and recognizes the many talented artists who contribute to the flourishing arts and cultural events in Laguna Beach. It features a new festival format, including pop-up art demonstrations, music and dance. Tickets for the 15th Annual Art Star Awards are available by contacting Wayne Baglin at [email protected].

The Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands rehearse at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights starting at 6 p.m. The latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or information on how to play with the band is available at www.lagunaconcertband.com.