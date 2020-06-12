Letter: Being an Ally

Share this:

Being an Ally to any marginalized community is more important in affecting real change than many people realize.

However, developing oneself as an Ally is a skill that doesn’t happen overnight; it comes from engaging in open conversations, asking questions, recognizing your own biases and blindspots, and stepping out of your comfort zone. Being an Ally means learning, empathizing and taking on the struggle as your own.

As we honor Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Month, we offer a few specific ways you can become an Ally for the gay community:

Listen: The easiest way to begin to become an Ally is to listen.

Educate yourself: Identify and challenge stereotypes and unconscious bias. It starts with learning a little history.

Talk with others in your community: Have conversations with diverse LGBTQ people, from high school students to senior citizens, and learn about their experience and their history.

Learn and use correct inclusive language: In the LGBTQ community, language is everything. It’s important to use the right words and pronouns when referring to someone or describing their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Speak up and intervene: Don’t tolerate anti-LGBTQ jokes or statements expressed in your presence.

As we delivered rainbow flags this week, we were delighted and inspired by residents and businesses alike. One very grateful resident is raising her flag in honor of her brother who passed away in 1989 and struggled to ever live out loud. Another lovely senior resident lost her life partner years ago and is raising her flag in honor of her and with hope that it will bring some joy to her and her neighbors during such isolating times. And business owner Summer Meek of Soul Project, who proudly raises the rainbow flag year-round, stated that customers of all flavors tell her they come into her shop because they feel welcome, safe and seen.

Another unexpected delight is that we quickly ran out of flags due to so many requests and had to order more! If you would like to fly a rainbow flag at your residence or business, we will happily and safely deliver one to you and help you hang it at no cost. Email [email protected]

Chris Tebbutt

Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance



