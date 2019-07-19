Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Calling Attention to Laguna’s Trolley System

Posted On 18 Jul 2019
I applaud Michaell Magrutsche for calling attention to our trolley system: what’s working and what’s not for Laguna residents. The trolleys are adorable and the drivers excellent. The reason we see so few people using their neighborhood trolleys is simply that there is never correct information at the depot, at the major stops, at Suzi Q and the Visitors Center, online or at the Transit Department itself! The only way you can glean correct information is by talking to the drivers who are sometimes diverted from following their routes by some authority over a microphone.

Isn’t the first responsibility of a publicly funded transport system to make available to the residents correct information about their routes and schedule? Do we really want to see more empty trolleys going up and down our hills and more Lyft and Ubers clogging up downtown?

Someday our aging population will be mostly dependent on public transport. Surely the city can find a way to make our trolleys work for the locals.

Lorna Cohen, Laguna Beach

