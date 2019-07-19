Letter: Thank You, Pageant of the Masters

Share this:

Our big thanks go to Sharbie Higuchi and the Board of the Festival of Arts for providing a wonderful evening at the Pageant of the Masters for a hundred veterans and their support staff on Monday, July 8. This year the Laguna Beach American Legion Post invited military veterans from the Long Beach, Loma Linda and San Diego Veterans’ Hospitals and from the Barstow Veterans’ Home to attend the famous Pageant of the Masters. Our fellow veterans never fail to be amazed and appreciative of this special Laguna Beach hospitality. Thanks so much.

Richard Moore, Vice Commander American Legion Post 222