Letter: Celebrating LGBTQ Pride

The month of June is officially LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Month in Laguna Beach, as proclaimed by City Council in 2017. It’s the time of year when our city honors the rich contributions of the gay community to Laguna Beach. City Hall proudly raises the rainbow flag for the entire month of June.

Since this year’s annual Laguna Beach Pride festival had to be canceled, it is even more important to show support for our LGBTQ community. While a public celebration of pride is vital, this year gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the resilience of Laguna Beach and recognition that Pride, at its core, is about showing every member of our LGBTQ community that they are not alone. We may well be more isolated this year, but we definitely are not alone.

Whether you are LGBTQ, or a valued ally, we invite all Laguna Beach residents, businesses and organizations to raise the rainbow flag for the month of June! Raise the rainbow flag to give hope to the high school student who feels that life may never get better or the senior citizen who is feeling alone. Raise the rainbow flag for everyone who may find it comforting, uplifting and welcoming during these uncertain times.

As founding members of the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance, Visit Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce encourage our local business community to participate as well. In addition to raising the rainbow flag, consider optimizing your merchandising and window displays, run an ad or promotion such as a specialty cocktail or hotel getaway. Showing your pride is also simply good for business!

If you would like to fly a rainbow flag and don’t have one, we will be happy to safely deliver one and help you hang it at no cost. Email [email protected] or call/text 949-485-9898. Happy Pride everyone!

Chris Tebbutt

Co-founder, Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance

