Letter: Development Done Right

With Laguna threatened by mega-development schemes, many residents are looking for development done right. Look no further than 496 N. Coast Hwy.– a newly renovated building featuring offices and a wine tasting room. Designed by architect Morris Skenderian and built by Oligino Construction (both Laguna businesses), this building represents a beautiful design realized with expert craftsmanship. Already a hit with local residents, others will no doubt enjoy its wine tasting room and street appeal. Let’s see more development like this!

Merrill Anderson, Laguna Beach

